Governor Mutai challenges DG to political duel as he picks new running mate

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Kericho Governor Erick Mutai and his deputy, Eng Fredrick Kirui. [File Courtesy]

Kericho Governor Dr Erick Mutai has challenged his deputy, Eng Fred Kirui, to a political duel in the 2027 General Election, declaring their political marriage over and naming Finance executive Jackson Rop as his preferred running mate.

The latest verbal war between the two leaders played out at Chilchila in Kipkelion West, where they separately addressed residents during a public function attended by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. The occasion turned political as Kirui accused Mutai of sidelining and mistreating him, reviving the long-running dispute between the two leaders.

“You mistreated me. That is an issue we will soon revisit. Let me tell you something, the politics of Kericho is shaped by the people of Kipkelion West. You have heard them say here that they will vote out the area Member of Parliament. When they declare something, they mean it,” Kirui said.

When members of the crowd shouted that they would vote both Mutai and Kirui out of office, the deputy governor appeared unfazed.

“That is fine with me. You can as well vote us out. In fact, that is what I want,” Kirui said.

The exchange came shortly after Mutai declared that the political partnership between him and his deputy had collapsed, challenging Kirui to chart his own political course ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I want to tell the deputy governor he is free. In the next six months, he should chart his own political lane and leave me to chart my own direction. Let us battle it out in the next General Election and see who will be the winner,” Mutai said.

Mutai also announced that his next running mate would be Jackson Rop, his Finance executive and former Kipkelion West MP.

“I want to tell the deputy governor that our political marriage collapsed a long time ago. My next running mate will be my Finance executive Jackson Rop,” he said.

The declaration marks the latest escalation in a political relationship that began with a pact ahead of the 2022 elections.

Kirui abandoned his gubernatorial bid in April 2022 to run as Mutai’s deputy under the United Democratic Alliance ticket. The two went on to defeat former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter in the party nominations before winning the county leadership.

However, the partnership soon ran into disagreements, with Kirui accusing Mutai of breaching a pre-election power-sharing agreement.

In October 2022, Kirui claimed the agreement provided for a 60:40 sharing of power, including the appointment of County Executive Committee members.

“It was agreed that upon being elected, we would share the county leadership in the ratio of 40 to 60 per cent. From the onset, it was agreed that the government we were forming was going to be a negotiated one,” Kirui said at the time.

He accused Mutai of submitting a list of CEC nominees to the County Assembly without consulting him, saying his share of the positions had not been reflected.

The feud later spilt into the county assembly, where Mutai faced impeachment attempts.

In August 2025, 33 of the 47 MCAs voted to impeach the governor, but the Senate later determined that the required threshold had not been met.

Mutai has accused Kirui of being among those who spearheaded the impeachment attempt, claiming his deputy had prepared to take over as governor.

“The DG was one of the people who was leading my impeachment at the County Assembly. He had even bought a suit in preparation to be sworn in as governor, taking my place. But I survived the impeachment by the grace of God,” Mutai said.

The open challenge between the two leaders now sets the stage for a political contest ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Mutai seeking a new running mate and Kirui facing the prospect of pursuing his political ambitions independently.