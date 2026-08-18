Linda Mwananchi calls for the arrest, prosecution of Wanga and Kaluma

Audio By Vocalize

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Opondo Kaluma. [File, Standard]

The Linda Mwananchi faction has come out strongly to condemn the violence witnessed during their rally in Homa Bay County on Sunday, calling upon the State entities to bring to book Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Opondo Kaluma.

"We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of Gladys Wanga and one John Opondo Kaluma. They are on record making inflammatory statements profiling the Linda Mwananchi team." Pauline Njoroge.

In a statement on Monday, the leaders narrated the events that culminated in the violence witnessed on Sunday, leading to an unprecedented scale of violence. Regretting the death of one of their security team members, former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo stated that one of their drivers was severely injured and is currently receiving treatment in Kisumu, while one of their members had their leg amputated.

"The scheme of state terrorism that unfolded in Homa Bay yesterday, the State's complicity thereon and inaction thereto all demonstrate that this Kenya Kwanza Government has failed the test of leadership, competence and Constitutionalism," said Faith.

In addition to the arrest, the group is also demanding that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC) bar both Kaluma and Wanga from contesting in future elections for contravening the Electoral Offences Act.

Additionally, they implicated the Principal Secretary in charge of Internal Security, Raymond Omollo, labelling him as the chief goon recruiter even as they alleged a plan to rig the election in the Luo-Nyanza region. Vehicle torched during Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay. [James Omoro, Standard]

"We are putting Ruto on notice that we are aware of his scheme and we will not be spectators of the theft of our country's future." Pauline Njoroge said as they demanded his resignation together with that of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Regretting the loss of lives and attack on journalists, Faith stated that one of their security team members lost his life, one of their drivers was severely injured and is currently receiving treatment in Kisumu, while one of their members had their leg amputated.

"The scheme of state terrorism that unfolded in Homa Bay yesterday, the State's complicity thereon and inaction thereto all demonstrate that this Kenya Kwanza Government has failed the test of leadership, competence and Constitutionalism," said Faith.

Linda Mwananchi Spokesperson Caroli Omondi said they had recorded statements and shared the inciteful video clips with the relevant authorities to aid in investigations.

"Before we went to Homa Bay, we had audio and video clips. Those clips were sent straight to President Ruto, Raymond, Murkomen, IG Kanja, DCI and the Director of Intelligence," he said

The leaders claimed that the estimated amount of damage and economic loss done in Homa Bay County on Sunday was over 1 billion Kenyan shillings. Caroli added that they would not be intimidated as they invited the International Community to come in and also take action.