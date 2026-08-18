Northern Kenya UDA, ODM officials rally support for Ruto

Officials of UDA and ODM from Isiolo and Marsabit have launched 'Broad-Based Mashinani' initiative that is aimed at mobilizing supporters of the two parties from counties in northern Kenya to vote for re-election of President Ruto[Ali Abdi-Standard]

During the launch in Isiolo town, the group from grassroot said the initiative is intended to bring the broad based alliance to the electoral wards level in Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera that would campaign for re-election of President Ruto and the candidates from the alliance for the other five electoral positions in the next general election.



The leaders said there was need for the officials from the two parties branches in the region to take the campaign for re-election of the President to the electoral wards in each of the counties in the region.



"The main objective is to bring the national broad based agenda to the people at the local county level by promoting unity and compliment efforts from both sides with the common agenda for re-election of the President and getting majority in both the National Assembly and Senate at national level," said Tuqa Jirmo, the group's spokesperson.





Mr Jirmo, from Marsabit added; "we support the cooperation between ODM and UDA and the broad based administration and welcome the ongoing tours of various counties across the country. Ours is to replicate the cooperation at grassroots level".



They said the movement would work to strengthen the presence of both ODM and UDA in the region, while calling for cooperation and support from the parties' national leadership.



UDA and ODM officials from each of the Counties in the vast and remote region would work to strengthen the alliance, the group stated.



Jirmo was accompanied by among others Isiolo's UDA officials Keziah Kabiritho and Marisela Mugambi and Isiolo ODM branch chairman Ali Hassan.



" We support the re-election of President Ruto for initiating many development projects in northern Kenya. The ongoing construction of the Isiolo-Mandera Highway is a major milestone that would open up the region for development. Our youth are now getting identity card without the major hurdles that were there in the past and now done away with by President Ruto," observed Jirmo.



" We have confidence in the working relationship between President Ruto and ODM leader, Oburu Odinga and we appeal to our supporters to rally behind the two principals of the broad based alliance," said Mr Hassan, while dismissing the Linda Wananchi side led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.



The leaders also pushed for ODM to be given the running-mate ticket arguing that their pick would boost chances of the re-election of President Ruto.



" ODM, as equal partners under the broad based alliance deserves to be given the slot of the Deputy President. This will add numbers for President Ruto in the (next) general elections," opined Hassan.



Meanwhile, the group condemned the violence witnessed during some political rallies including the one at Homa Bay where two people died and several others injured in an incident that also left behind a trail of destruction.