DCP turns the heat on Ruto over Gachagua's unanswered questions

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leaders have accused the government of missing the point of Rigathi Gachagua’s recent attack on President William Ruto’s administration, saying the government officials have spent too much time talking about the former Deputy President and too little time answering the questions he raised.

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