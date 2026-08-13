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Matiang'i roots for unity ahead of next year's polls

By Boniface Gikandi | Aug. 13, 2026
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Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at a past meeting. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Presidential aspirant  Dr Fred Matiang’i has underscored the need for unity and respect as the country heads for an election, warning leaders to stop the culture of hurling insults.

Matiang’i said he was fit to lead the country after having been tested through various public and private sectors and excelled.

Speaking in Kariti village, in Kandara, Murang’a during the burial of David Kiarie Toro, brother to the former Assistant Minister Joshua Toro, Matiang’i pointed out that leaders should dedicate themselves to serve the public in various capacities when they are energetic.

He spoke as leaders in the United Opposition, among them Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), Martha Karua (PLP) are touring various parts of the country, reaching out to communities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Power and influence, he said, should not be allowed to divide Kenyans, but instead the leaders should work on supporting the communities to remain united, rather than disintegrating.

“Leaders in their campaigns should point to the programmes each will undertake instead of using the forums to hurl insults against each other and create hatred among the citizens,” said the former Interior Cabinet Secretary under President Uhuru Kenyatta's regime.

Jubilee Party, he noted, will be dispatching its top-notch officials led by Deputy Party leader Jeremiah Kioni and Ngunjiri Wambugu among other officials across the country to interact with the citizens.

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Fred Matiang’i Rigathi Gachagua (DCP) United Opposition Martha Karua (PLP)
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