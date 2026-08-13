Residents live in fear as gang linked to politicians reigns terror in Kisii

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An aerial view of Kisii town. A gang has been terrorising residents of Kisii Town for the last three months. [File, Standard]

Residents of Kisii are living in fear following a spate of attacks by a gang that violently robs victims and leaves them with life-threatening injuries.

A retired teacher is nursing serious injuries after he was attacked by the gang that has been terrorising residents of Kisii Town for the last three months.

George Ongaga, who was walking home at around 9 pm in the Nyanchwa area, was accosted by the gang and seriously beaten, leaving him for dead.

Well-wishers came to his rescue and rushed him to hospital.

Justine Mosebi, a resident of Daraja Mbili, was attacked in Nubia area, and sustained head and chest injuries.

“I was walking home when I was accosted by a gang of around 15 men who descended on me with blows and kicks. I was so defenseless, and I never knew what my misdoing was. They were beating anyone they came across,” Mosebi said.

Other residents of Kisii Town recounted encounters with gangs which they claim are associated county politicians.

“Interestingly, some of the members of the gang are well known within the Town and have been associated with previous criminal activities,” a resident said.

Recently, the gang dumped raw garbage at the entrance of a business premises in Kisii Town after the trader was allegedly accused of being against a leader within the county.

It has since emerged that some of the faces behind the attacks are members of a group of young men and women who operate under the banner of Ebirongo (Porcupines).

The group attends public meetings addressed by local leaders.

The group was linked to the death of a 36-year-old man who fell off a vehicle in the convoy of Linda Mwananchi politicians, after it was pelted with stones in Keumbu Town, a month ago.

Governor Simba Arati, however, has defended the group as jobless youths who have never engaged in unlawful activities.

"People have nothing to say except to cast blame even when they are the ones to blame. I don't have any control over anyone who is my supporter," Arati said.

Within Kisii Town’s main business area, traders allege that the gang intimidates and assaults them and members of the public and called for urgent action to stem the lawlessness.

“The gangs are so intimidating and are very violent, especially when one doesn’t give them handouts when they are collecting garbage near their shops,” a trader, who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter said.

The most recent case happened less than a week ago when a licensed network dealer, Hassan Ondicho’s shop, was broke into and goods stolen by criminals suspected to be allied to the Green Army, who dumped garbage and sewage outside the premises

“There is an extortion ring that some individuals are running and they demand money from business owners. Those who don’t cooperate are victimized and constantly harassed,” said another trader who sought for fear of victimisation.

However, County Police Commander Ronald Kirui said no one has reported the claims of extortion to the police.

The incidents of insecurity in Kisii have sparked public outrage.

“We cannot tolerate a situation where leaders use our young people in the name of employing them,” said former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu who is eyeing Kisii governorship.

Machogu warned that the wave of crime and political violence would scare away investors and negatively affect the local economy.

“We need to attract as many investors as possible. How is it going to happen when we are branding our Town as the haven of insecurity?” Machogu asked.

“What they do is clean up the town and go home. No one has been involved in any unlawful activities and if there is any, they should be reported to the police,” Arati said.

“The youths were not to harass and beat residents. Those engaging in criminal activities should be removed and prosecuted so that the program can regain its original purpose,” Masimba Ward MCA Bouse Mairura said.

Walter Nyabuti, who has declared interest in the Bosamaro Ward seat in Nyamira, said violence should never be used to as ticket to power.

"It's sad that there are politicians who are out to climb political ladders using fear and intimidation. It won't work for them," Nyabuti said.

Borabu Parliamentary seat aspirant Denis Nyasato urged politicians to shun violence saying that it ruins lives and livelihoods.

When contacted over the insecurity, County Police Commander Ronald Kirui asked the victims to report to police.

"Those people who are complaining should make their issues known to us as security agents," Kirui said.