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Inside Ruto's plan to use village elders for 2027 campaign

By Ndungu Gachane | Aug. 7, 2026
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President William Ruto host more than 10,000 village elders at State house, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The move by President William Ruto to onboard more than 106,000 village elders into the National Government Administration system a year to the general election has been widely interpreted as a campaign strategy.

The Village elders, who work hand in hand with Nyumba Kumi community policing clusters, who are 210,000 across the country, as well as grassroots peace committees, ensure that the government is appraised of what goes on at the family unit.

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