New 'Linda' party challenges Sifuna movements push for registration

A fresh dispute over political identity has emerged after a new group moved to register a political party bearing the ‘Linda’ name and donning colors similar to the Linda Mwananchi movement's, a development that threatens to complicate the ongoing efforts by the Linda Mwananchi movement to formally register its own political party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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