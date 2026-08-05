Mt Kenya never had a king; party leaders tell off Gachagua for "disrespecting" them

The unity within the United Opposition appears to have hit a snag after cracks emerge as a section of the leaders now pull from different directions over what they felt was disrespect from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
This after former Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya, Justin Muturi and Mbus Party leader Lenny Kivuti accused Gachagua of what they termed as belittling partner parties and undermining efforts to build a united opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.
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