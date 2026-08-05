Azimio seeks to unite Opposition as President entices village elders

Azimio la Umoja party Leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka with joint Azimio Council and NEC members after admitting more party members to the outfit. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

For many politicians, the road to election victory is paved with promises, deep pockets, alliances and allegiance.

Barely 12 months to the General Election, leaders are already in overdrive in their pursuit of power.