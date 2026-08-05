Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Azimio seeks to unite Opposition as President entices village elders

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Azimio la Umoja party Leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka with joint Azimio Council and NEC members after admitting more party members to the outfit. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

For many politicians, the road to election victory is paved with promises, deep pockets, alliances and allegiance.

Barely 12 months to the General Election, leaders are already in overdrive in their pursuit of power.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Azimio Coalition United Opposition 2027 Presidential Race Opposition Flag Bearer
.

Latest Stories

Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Nairobi doesn't need an underground railway right now
Opinion
By Editorial
1 hr ago
Will the world mourn when Dr Besigye Rests?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Ruto's trial-and-error presidency
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Inside Ruto's university funding grand plan
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Government to reorganise State offices in bid to cut costs, improve public access
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
State House, billions and the campaign funding question
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved