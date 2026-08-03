Oparanya dismisses speculation over DP position

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Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya dismisses DP debate. [Courtesy]

Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed growing speculation linking him to the position of Deputy President.

Oparanya insists that no official discussions have taken place and reiterating his commitment to supporting President William Ruto's re-election under the broad-based government.

Speaking during a television interview, he said he has never expressed interest in the country's second-highest office, noting that the position is already occupied by someone he respects.

"I have not thought of being the deputy president. I hear people talk about it but myself I know that office already has someone whom I respect. He is doing a very good job and I think it is premature to talk about it," Oparanya said.

His remarks come amid increasing political debate over the future of the Kenya Kwanza-ODM working relationship and growing calls from some leaders for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to secure a more prominent role in government ahead of the next General Election.

ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed recently endorsed Oparanya for the role, describing him as one of the party’s most loyal and experienced leaders due to his long-standing association with the late ODM leader Raila Odinga and his influence in Western Kenya.

Oparanya revealed that the discussion first caught him by surprise during a political meeting when National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed publicly raised the issue without prior consultation.

"You have never heard me talk about it. I was surprised when I sat in a meeting and Junet stood up without me even knowing what he was going to talk about. I asked myself, 'How did you come up with this sensitive issue?' I had no knowledge about it," he said.

According to Oparanya, Junet has continued raising the matter in different political forums, while other leaders have also advanced the proposal without involving him.

He said those championing the idea argue that ODM, as one of the country's largest political parties, deserves a significant stake in government if its cooperation with the ruling coalition continues.

"People tell me that ODM must get something big because if we are coming in partnership, and considering ODM is not a small party while UDA has lost a bit of support in the Mount Kenya region, then they believe ODM can compensate through its strong support in Nyanza, Western, Nairobi and the Coast. They say, ideally, ODM should produce a deputy president," he said.

Despite the speculation, Oparanya emphasized that the proposal remains informal and has never been discussed officially within government or between coalition partners.

"I cannot tell you that there has been any official discussion about it. At the moment, I only hear people talking to me about it," he said.

The former Kakamega governor maintained that his immediate priority is serving in Cabinet and ensuring the success of the broad-based government.

"Being a member of the Cabinet under the broad-based government, my aim is to see that the current President is re-elected. If not, then the issue of deputy will not arise," Oparanya said.