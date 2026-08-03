Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto calls for national dialogue to anchor development blueprint in the law

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called for a  national dialogue to develop a long-term development blueprint anchored in the Constitution, saying Kenya's future should be guided by law rather than political guesswork.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, when he hosted members of the Friends Church (Quakers), the President said the country should emulate the consultative process that produced the 2010 Constitution to craft a legally protected national development agenda that outlives political administrations.

"We came together and came up with the new Constitution. It is time we come together for a similar meeting to plan for the country's development agenda. The country cannot move with guesswork. We have to anchor it in law on how we will progress as a country," Ruto said.

The President argued that while Vision 2030 has guided Kenya's development over the years, it was formulated before the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution and did not undergo comprehensive public participation.

He said the Constitution, particularly its provisions on socio-economic rights, provides a framework for a development agenda that prioritizes healthcare, education, food security and economic growth.

"The Constitution speaks about health, education, food production and economic development. We must have a plan for economic development that is anchored in law and guaranteed by the Constitution," he said.

Ruto assured Kenyans that every region would benefit equally from development, saying his administration would not discriminate against any part of the country.

"We have to do this collectively as a country and no part of this country will be left behind in development. Divisive politics, tribal politics and hate, we will silence and be a united country," he said.

The Head of State also cautioned against leaders who thrive on division and personal ambition, insisting that all Kenyans deserve equal treatment regardless of their political or regional affiliations.

"We have some people with rage who think they are the only ones who should be at the forefront. I will not allow that. Let all be treated fairly and equally. Tusiwe na watoto wa tumbo na wa mgongo; all children are equal," he said.

Without mentioning any individual, Ruto challenged Kenyans to evaluate leaders based on their record of service rather than rhetoric.

"Let every leader be weighed by his or her track record. It cannot be possible that someone has been around for over 40 years and cannot account for anything tangible, then asks to be given leadership," he said.

He criticized politicians whose careers, he said, are built on insults, propaganda and empty promises.

"Jameni msikubali kupelekwa kwa karata ya pata potea... watu ambao hawana mpango wowote, hawana maono, sera wala ajenda. Kila kiongozi apimwe na kazi amefanya," the President said.

Ruto concluded by urging leaders to let their achievements speak for themselves.

"Kazi yetu inaonekana, kila mtu aonyeshe kazi yake, msitusumbue," he said. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto National Dialogue Vision 2060 Agenda Development Blueprint
.

Latest Stories

Nyoro: Why Vision 2060 may not match Vision 2030
Nyoro: Why Vision 2060 may not match Vision 2030
National
By Ronald Kipruto
55 mins ago
Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
National
By Amos Kiarie and Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
By Amos Kiarie and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
Uhuru's move as Azimio La Umoja borrows from past coalitions' matrix
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Uhuru's move as Azimio La Umoja borrows from past coalitions' matrix
Azimio Coalition admits more political formations, moves to solidify support across the country ahead of 2027
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Azimio Coalition admits more political formations, moves to solidify support across the country ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved