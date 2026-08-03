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How communities are saving Kenya's rarest cloud forests

By Caroline Chebet | Aug. 3, 2026
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Part of Iyale forests within Taita hills forests in Taita Taveta County. [Caroline Chebet, Standard]

The road to  Iyale Hills forest in Taita Sub-county winds steeply out of Wundanyi, climbing until the tarmac ends and the mist takes over. Perched at the edge of this hill is Choke A, a village that literally seems to be constantly swallowed by low-hanging fog.

On these green slopes, the clouds hang so close to the farms that the trees seem to be peeking inside them. But it is not even the beautiful views that draw the most attention; it is the lush greenery and innovations that seem to paint a picture of nature and its abundance.

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Related Topics

Taita Hills Forest Iyale Forest Community Conservation Sustainable Farming Biodiversity Conservation
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