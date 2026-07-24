Confusion after Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi paybill briefly goes offline following Ruto clash

Sifuna paybill outage sparks political storm. [Courtesy]

A brief outage of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi M-Pesa paybill yesterday sparked fears among supporters that the fundraising platform had been suspended, with the movement alleging political interference at a time when the senator has found himself on a collision course with President William Ruto.

For about an hour, supporters reported that the paybill was inaccessible, fueling speculation that it had been suspended. The interruption prompted Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi movement to post on X, claiming the suspension followed what they described as "orders from above."