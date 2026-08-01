Beyond 2030: Putting new wine in old wineskins?

President William Ruto’s planned launch of the Beyond Vision 2030 blueprint is the latest in a series of development strategies that Kenya has adopted since independence, often with missed targets thanks to shifting priorities.
The first was Sessional Paper 10 of 1965, which was prepared by Economic and Planning minister, the late Tom Mboya.
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