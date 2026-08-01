Man uses comedy to help children in North Rift cope with banditry

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Vitalis Kimutai alias Senge Helena (Aunt Helena) interact with pupils of Tot Primary school in Elgeyo-Marakwet County. Kimutai is using comedy to offer solace and encouragement to learners affected by perennial banditry in the North Rift. [Wicliff Kimutai-Standard]

A comedian has embarked on using his talent to offer solace and encouragement to children affected by banditry in the North Rift.

Vitalis Kiplagat, 27, who goes by the stage name ‘Senge Helena’ (Aunt Helena), is putting smiles on the faces of the children who have borne the full brunt of the runaway insecurity, with some of their colleagues being shot dead by the armed bandits.

On a typical day, Kiplagat can be seen dressed in women’s attire, complete with full head gear, which is resonating well with his audience.

In his sessions with children in the war-ravaged Kerio Valley, Kiplagat, whose slogan is ‘tos ma Jehovah man ooh?’ (Is it not because of God?), depicts the character of a real Kalenjin tough talking aunt.

“Being an aunt has been a great journey for me. I am very happy my mentorship is adding life and a smile on the childrens’ faces. Being aunt Helena, they own me and get to hear what I have to tell them,” says Kiplagat.

During his recent performance at Tot Primary School in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, Kiplagat was a big attraction to the pupils who lost three of their colleagues five years ago after they were shot dead by armed bandits.

The comedian took the children through songs and dance as he mentored and encouraged them to work hard in life despite what they had gone through.

“I want presidents, lawyers, teachers among other professionals to come from you. Please work despite the challenges. Tos ma Jehovah man ooh?” Mr Kiplagat told the attentive children.

Grade Three pupils Gibson Kirop Maiyo, Shadrack Kiplimo Kiplagat and Brian Kiptoo were shot dead by armed bandits as they were eating mangoes during lunch hour near their school.

According to Kiplagat, his initiative has been a very good influence as it has encouraged many children from the region to move on with their lives.

“Mine is just to offer them hope and help them get over from the trauma and shock of losing their counterparts,” said Kiplagat who was born in Mateget in Nandi County.

But how did the idea of Senge Helena come about?

Kiplagat says that he had done comedy for a long time but his breakthrough was when he realized he had the character of a woman.

“An aunt is your father’s sister and you know what an aunt is. Very aggressive and a tough person, all over,” Kiplagat told The Saturday Standard.

“I am very happy that my idea is resonating well with my audience. It has been a breakthrough for me. Apart from doing other things in life, this other me is great,” added the artist who has become a sensation on social media.

Though calm has been restored in Kerio Valley after many years of bloodshed, cases of children being the target had been the norm in the region.

In April 2023, two buses carrying students were ambushed by armed criminals.

The buses, which were carrying students of Tot and Mogil Secondary Schools, were attacked by gun wielding bandits at Chesuman, near Arror in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

One of the bus drivers was shot and killed while six pupils and three teachers sustained gunshot wounds.

Uneasy calm has finally returned to counties prone to banditry in the North Rift, with hundreds of displaced families returning to their homes after years of bloodshed.

Many villages that had for long remained deserted along Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties are now experiencing an economic revolution.