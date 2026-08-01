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Iran military accuses US of 'escalating tensions' in region

By AFP | Aug. 1, 2026
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Vessels are anchored in the waters at Dubai on July 31, 2026. [AFP]

Iran's military accused the United States of "escalating tensions" in the Middle East on Saturday and warned countries in the region against cooperating with Washington during the ongoing conflict.

"The United States is rapidly moving down the path of escalating tensions in the region," said Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's military central command.

"Any country serving as defensive shield for criminal and aggressive America will be engulfed by the flames of war," he said in a statement read on state television.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump reiterated threats to hit Iran "very hard".

US media reported he was considering renewed heavy attacks as soon as this weekend, including against energy infrastructure targets.

This week, Iran and the US resumed overnight exchanges of fire after a days-long lull in fighting although there were no reported strikes overnight Friday to Saturday.

The Middle East war broke out on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, which has retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region.

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