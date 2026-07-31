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Ruku: Gachagua's problem is with Ruto, not Mt. Kenya

By David Njaaga | Jul. 31, 2026
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Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku greets leaders during a meeting in Mauche, Njoro Constituency, Nakuru County, where he defended Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and urged leaders to promote national unity.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has rebuked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is not "a son of a lesser God" and deserves respect.

Speaking in Mauche, Njoro Constituency, Nakuru County, Ruku accused Gachagua of holding the Mt. Kenya region "to ransom" through divisive politics and sustained attacks on the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ruku dismissed claims that Mt. Kenya had fallen out with President William Ruto, arguing the rift was personal to Gachagua following his impeachment.

"There is no problem between the Kikuyu community and President William Ruto. The problem is one individual, Rigathi Gachagua, who has a personal grievance after he was impeached for failing to discharge his responsibilities as Deputy President," said Ruku.

He noted that Gachagua and Kindiki both come from Mt. Kenya but said the two leaders had left contrasting records in office.

The Cabinet Secretary accused Gachagua of pursuing politics driven by vengeance and hatred, urging him to abandon divisive rhetoric and back national unity and development instead.

Ruku maintained that Kindiki remains Ruto's trusted deputy and that his position in government is secure.

He dismissed speculation over the Deputy President's future, saying Ruto intends to retain Kindiki as his running mate in the 2027 General Election.

He also rejected assertions that Mt. Kenya was abandoning Kenya Kwanza, insisting residents still support the government's development agenda and appreciate ongoing infrastructure and economic programmes.

Ruku urged leaders to unite the country instead of campaigning on division, saying cooperation between leaders and citizens would speed up development and improve livelihoods.

He added that Mt. Kenya has benefited significantly from key government appointments and development initiatives under Kenya Kwanza, and called on residents to safeguard those gains by staying united behind Ruto, Kindiki and the government.

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Related Topics

Geoffrey Ruku Rigathi Gachagua Mt Kenya Politics Kithure Kindiki
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