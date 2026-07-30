'Leadership is not measured by insults,' Wiper defends Kalonzo

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Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.[File,Standard]

The Wiper Patriotic Front has defended party leader Kalonzo Musyoka against recent attacks on his development record, saying they are meant to distract Kenyans from pressing national challenges.

In a statement on Thursday, July 30, Wiper Secretary General Shakila Abdalla said the party had noted a spread of misinformation and personal attacks targeting Musyoka.

"These sustained attacks are intended to diminish his credibility and distract Kenyans from the pressing economic, social and governance challenges confronting our nation," said Abdalla.

She described Musyoka as one of Kenya's most distinguished statesmen, citing decades of public service marked by integrity, diplomacy and commitment to constitutionalism.

Abdalla dismissed claims that Musyoka has "nothing to show" for his time in office as misleading, pointing instead to his role in national cohesion, conflict resolution and constitutional reform.

The exchange has run since mid-December, when President William Ruto began questioning Musyoka's development record at public rallies, singling out the state of infrastructure in his home area despite decades in government.

Musyoka has countered that he personally launched and secured financing for a major road project linking Kibwezi to Maua during his tenure as vice president, and accuses successive administrations of stalling it after he left office.

The dispute has since widened into a broader argument over accountability and leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

She said Musyoka has consistently placed national interest above personal ambition and rejected suggestions that he lacks the capacity to lead.

"Kalonzo Musyoka has demonstrated time and again that leadership is not measured by insults, political theatrics or endless campaigns of self promotion," noted Abdalla.

The party said Musyoka would continue working with fellow opposition principals in the United Alternative Government, insisting the alliance's strength lies in collective purpose rather than individual ambition.

Wiper urged its members and supporters not to be swayed by online misinformation or personal attacks, saying its focus remained on engaging citizens and building a credible alternative leadership ahead of the next election.

The statement comes amid a coordinated wave of online criticism from government allies, along with allegations of secret state deals involving Musyoka.