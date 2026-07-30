Parents challenged to take up their role in national development

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Presidential Advisor on Women's Rights Harriette Chiggai engage delegates at the Women Achievers Awards on July 29, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Presidential Advisor on Women's Rights Harriette Chiggai has urged parents to take up their role in raising up their children in responsible citizens.

Chiggai said no economic hardship or career pressure should excuse mothers and fathers from actively raising their children.

Speaking during the Women Achievers Africa Conference and Awards (WAWCA 2026) in Nairobi, Chiggai said the values instilled at home ultimately shape society, making responsible parenting one of the most important investments any nation can make.

"Nobody will parent your child for you. Economic pressures and career demands are no excuse to abandon your parental responsibility. Children absorb what they see at home, and we must be intentionally present in their lives," she said.

Her remarks come amid growing concerns over changing family dynamics, increasing work commitments and rising cases of juvenile delinquency across many African countries.

Experts have increasingly pointed to weakened family structures, social media influence and reduced parental supervision as contributing factors affecting young people.

Chiggai emphasized that parenting is a shared responsibility, urging fathers to play a more active role in nurturing and mentoring their children rather than leaving the responsibility solely to mothers.

"The young boys need the masculinity of their fathers," she said, adding that children flourish when they grow up in supportive homes where both parents provide guidance, discipline and positive role models.

Chiggai used the forum to encourage women to pursue leadership without allowing personal circumstances or societal stereotypes to hold them back.

"Don't shy away from taking leadership positions because you are divorced. You have no apology to give," she told delegates, stressing that marital status should never determine a woman's ability to lead or contribute to national development.

She also challenged accomplished women across Africa to invest in mentoring younger women, arguing that leadership should create opportunities for others rather than remain an individual achievement.

"Mentorship is not an act of kindness. It is your responsibility to shape other women. Name who you are mentoring and create networks that turn into continental movements," she said.

Her call aligns with growing continental efforts to increase women's participation in political leadership, entrepreneurship and corporate governance.

While Africa has made progress in advancing gender equality, women continue to face barriers including limited access to financing, underrepresentation in leadership positions and persistent cultural stereotypes.

Chiggai urged African women to embrace resilience, build strong support networks and work collectively to transform communities through leadership and service.

Her remarks reinforced the broader objectives of the three-day Women Achievers Africa Conference and Awards, where delegates have advocated for stronger support for women entrepreneurs, safer political spaces for female leaders and policies that strengthen families as the foundation of sustainable development.

Chiggai noted that empowering women and restoring strong family values are complementary goals that will shape Africa's future, insisting that lasting social and economic transformation begins with responsible parenting, intentional mentorship and courageous leadership.