Kindiki: I will be Ruto's running mate in 2027

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says Mt Kenya region would be secure under the Ruto presidency. [File, Standard]

As the race for top positions intensifies ahead of next year's General Election, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has maintained that he will remain President William Ruto's running mate.

Addressing more than 45,000 farmers affiliated with the Meru Central Dairy Cooperative Union when he opened a Sh500 million feeds factory in Imenti, Prof Kindiki dismissed the running mate debate being pushed by the ODM brigade.

"I will be President William Ruto's running mate in next year's General Election. Those salivating for the position should forget it," the Deputy President said.

He said the development of the Mt Kenya region would be secured under the Ruto presidency and declared his intention to seek the top seat in 2032.

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and Mt Kenya East MPs said the region would get the presidency through Kindiki, but only if residents rally behind Ruto's re-election bid.

Kindiki said re-electing President Ruto would ensure inclusive national development.

"We cannot afford to have a divided Mt Kenya. We must all support the re-election of President Ruto so that we can continue to have impactful projects," he said.

He cited health, roads, agriculture and other infrastructure projects that he said were transforming lives.

"When we start to campaign next year, our development record will speak for us," he said.

Kindiki dismissed leaders from Mt Kenya who are opposing President Ruto's re-election, saying the region's position in government would be secured if the Kenya Kwanza administration retains power in 2027.

He said opposition leaders had nothing to show in terms of development.

"Someone has been in government for a quarter century, but even the road to his rural home was not tarmacked. You cannot bank on him to do anything for us," Kindiki said.

"The second term we are seeking for President Ruto is very deserved. The President has supported our dairy farmers by investing Sh100 million in this dairy feeds factory, and this week he added another Sh100 million to expand production," said the DP.

Kindiki said the government would invest in the second phase of the dairy feeds factory.

He was flanked by Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe, Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya, Cooperatives PS Kilemi Kiburi, Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi, Meru Dairy Union CEO Kenneth Gitonga and other leaders.

The dairy cooperative serves more than 161,000 members, and Kindiki said they had agreed with the management that payments for deliveries would be increased.

"The President has assured us that in the next financial year he will continue supporting this factory because investing in farmers strengthens the economy and drives national development," he stated.

Kindiki praised the union's administration for improving returns for member farmers through increased milk payments.

He noted that milk prices had risen from between Sh32 and Sh35 per litre in 2022 to Sh50, with further adjustments expected.

"The increase from Sh32 to Sh50 per litre, and the new price we are announcing today, reflects the commitment and efforts of President William Ruto," he said, challenging the opposition to account for its record in supporting farmers.

Kindiki said next year's election campaigns would be based on development and service delivery rather than political rhetoric.

"When the campaigns begin, I will present our record in the dairy, coffee and roads sectors. Those seeking leadership should demonstrate what they have done for farmers instead of making empty promises," Kindiki stated.

He reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza administration's commitment to delivering its development agenda in agriculture and other sectors.

"Electing President William Ruto for a second term is a vote for continuity and the completion of the work we have started for our farmers," Kindiki added.

He dismissed attempts to divide the Mt Kenya voting bloc, saying the people share historical, political, communal, religious and social heritage and must not allow themselves to be divided for political expediency.

"Re-electing President William Ruto next year is equal to Mt Kenya region electing itself into power. The safest and surest way for Mt Kenya region and all parts of the country to get equitable, sustainable and transformative development is by giving President Ruto a second term to ensure consistency in implementation of ongoing programmes in health, education, economic integration, agriculture, job creation and decent living through affordable housing projects," he said.