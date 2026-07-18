After Ol-Kalou mini-poll setback, Kenya Kwanza MPs urge Ruto to pick Western running mate

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Kenya Kwanza leaders during empowerment programme at Friends Primary School in Lwanda[Jackline Inyanji-Standard]

Kenya Kwanza leaders have intensified calls for President William Ruto to pick a running mate from Western Kenya, arguing that the outcome of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election signals waning political support for the Kenya Kwanza administration in the Mt Kenya region.

‎Speaking during a boda boda empowerment programme at Friends Primary School in Lwanda, Kanduyi Constituency on Friday , the leaders claimed the by-election result showed that support for the President in the Mount Kenya region could no longer be taken for granted and urged him to consolidate his political base in Western Kenya.

‎They argued that given the implementation of various development projects, President Ruto deserves another term to lead.

‎The leaders also urged opposition figures to respect the results of the upcoming general election as announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) insisting that the opposition should accept the outcome peacefully just as the government accepted the results of yesterday's by-election in the Ol-Kalou constituency.

‎The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared DCP candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru the winner of the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election after he garnered 35,440 votes.

‎UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah finished second with 5,450 votes.

‎Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said the outcome should prompt the President to strengthen his alliance with Western region noting that the outcome of Thursday's Ol-kalou parliamentary by-election should serve as a political wake-up call, saying Western Kenya's voting strength will ultimately determine President William Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

‎He further stated that the Olkalou by-election result, in which the UDA candidate lost to the DCP candidate, had given the President an opportunity to assess the current political landscape and underscored the strategic importance of consolidating support in Western Kenya.

‎"The Ol-kalou results should be viewed as a political lesson. The President can now gauge the prevailing political mood and that is why Western Kenya must remain at the centre of the development agenda. Completing all ongoing projects will reinforce public confidence and strengthen support ahead of 2027," Lusaka said.

‎Citing the recently concluded voter registration exercise, Lusaka said the IEBC had projected 124,450 new voters in Bungoma, but only 97,900 were registered, representing 79 per cent of the target and leaving a deficit of 26,550 voters.

‎"We must close this gap. Every eligible resident should register as a voter because our numerical strength will determine President Ruto's victory in 2027. The more voters we register the stronger our bargaining power and the greater our ability to secure continued development for our people," he said.

‎Further, Lusaka maintained that, despite the Olkalou setback, President Ruto had strengthened his political standing through victories in several recent by-elections across the country. He dismissed the opposition, led by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, for celebrating what he described as a single electoral victory.

‎"They should not exaggerate one victory. The President continues to enjoy broad support across the country, and our focus remains on mobilizing voters and delivering development to wananchi," he added.

‎"The President's development record speaks for itself. That is the message we will take to the people as we rally support for his re-election in 2027, even as Western Kenya strategically positions itself for the presidency in 2032," Lusaka said.

‎"The Ol Kalou by-election has shown us where we stand politically. We want to assure the President that Western Kenya is ready to support his re-election bid," Lusaka noted.

‎He further stated that awarding the region the deputy president's position would strengthen support for President Ruto while complementing ongoing government development projects.

‎"The President should consider giving Western Kenya the deputy president's slot. Together with the many development projects already underway that will further consolidate support for his re-election," he said.

‎Sirisia MP John Waluke echoed the sentiments saying leaders from the region had resolved to back President Ruto's second-term bid but expected Western Kenya to be rewarded with the running mate position.

‎"We are asking the President to consider Western Kenya for the deputy president's position and we believe Wetang'ula is best suited for that role," Waluke noted.

‎He said such a move would galvanize support for President Ruto in Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia counties.

‎Webuye East MP Martin Pepela said the opposition had celebrated the Ol Kalou outcome but urged its leaders to prepare for the 2027 general election.

Other leaders who attended the event include Bungoma Senator David Wakoli Wafula, Kitutu Chache MP Japhet Nyakundi, Taita Taveta MP Victor Bwire, Matungu MP Oscar Nabulindo, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera and Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe who urged President Ruto to reward Western Kenya with the running mate position, arguing that the region had remained steadfast in its support for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Wakoli said Wetang'ula would be the region's preferred choice should the President decide to pick his running mate from Western Kenya.

While the leaders openly lobbied for him to be considered for the deputy president's position, Wetang'ula urged his supporters to remain united and stay the course politically saying consistency would be key ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"I am tried, tested and trusted politically. I am focused, I know where I am going and, with your support, I will get there," said the Speaker.