Sh29bn plan to build 13 new Level 5 hospitals across Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale when he chaired a meeting to review implementation plans for the projects. [Duale, X]

The government is set to spend Sh29 billion to expand Kenya’s specialised healthcare network through the construction of 13 new Level 5 referral hospitals, in a major infrastructure push expected to bring critical medical services closer to communities and ease pressure on existing referral facilities.

The 300-bed hospitals, being established following President William Ruto’s directive, will target counties facing gaps in specialised healthcare and are expected to increase the capacity of county health systems to manage complex medical conditions without routinely referring patients to Nairobi and other major urban centers.