Cherangany MP Patrick Simiyu joins Linda Mwananchi

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses Linda Mwanainchi rally at Mwangaza grounds in Kitale town on July 25, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Cherangany Member of Parliament Patrick Simiyu has joined Linda Mwananchi and endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for the presidency.

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya DAP-K lawmaker joined the movement on Friday during a rally in Kitale.

The first-term MP was aligned to the broad-based government before he retreated to the opposition.

Addressing the rally, Simiyu said Linda Mwananchi was good for Kenyans and enjoys massive support across the country.

"I don't regret joining the movement after listening to the voices of my electorate because it means good for Kenyans," said Simiyu.

He declared that Sifuna has all that it takes to become president and pledged to support his bid.

Meanwhile, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has been dealt a big blow after all Trans-Nzoia branch officials defected to the People's Renaissance Movement associated with Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

Led by the ODM Trans-Nzoia branch secretary John Simiyu, they claimed that some ODM national party officials had abandoned the political aspirations of the late party leader Raila Odinga.

"We have decided to form the Linda Mwananchi movement because some top party officials have abandoned the political aspirations of our former party leader, Raila Odinga. We have seen Raila's political spirit in Sifuna," said Simiyu.

The officials, who included women leader Marriam Kubai, accused national party officials of negotiating with external forces to frustrate dissenting voices in the party.

"The national party officials have abandoned what Raila stood for and desires and turned the party into a business enterprise. They have strangled the democratic space in the party," said Kubai.

The group said external forces had influenced division in the party and accused some of the national officials of weakening the party.