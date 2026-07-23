Orengo: ODM has been reduced to a Luo party

Siaya Governor James Orengo has accused President William Ruto of reducing ODM to a Luo Nyanza political party. Orengo accused Ruto of going against the will of former ODM leader, the late Raila Odinga.
The Governor argued that Ruto is behind the sharp division in ODM, which has birthed the Linda Ground and Linda Mwananchi factions.
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