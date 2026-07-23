Why the President's allies are desperate for a divided Mt Kenya

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at ACK St Mark Maragua Church, Maragua Constituency, Murang'a County on April 19, 2026.[File-Standard]

Calls for the political split of the Mt Kenya region hot on the heels of a resounding victory by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election have yet again put the future of the vote-rich region under sharp focus.

Leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza Administration and hailing from the region have been engaged in sustained efforts to divide the region along the East and West factions, further fueling debate on whether the region’s unity will hold ahead of the high-stakes 2027 general elections.