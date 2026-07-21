Gachagua set to depart for US next month

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The former Deputy President and DCP leader, Rigathi Gachagua, during a media briefing at his Karen residence. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to travel to the United States of America next month. Gachagua announced this on Monday at his Wamunyoro home, stating that before that, he would do a couple of rallies in the country.

"I want to travel to the US next month but before I go, I want us to do rallies here and there," Gachagua announced.

Part of the places he has said he will be doing rallies in are Embu and Meru next week, together with Kiambaa and Laikipia.

After coming from the US, Gachagua has announced that he will start touring other counties to expand his support base and to seek support from other regions outside Central Kenya.

"Once I get back from America, I will be going straight to Mombasa where I will mobilise support, then I will go to the Western region," he added.

This trip to the United States is the second one for the former Deputy President, coming a year after his last trip to the USA in July of 2025, where he spent more than 40 days.

In the interim, the DCP Party leader said that his support base in the Mt. Kenya region is now intact and he was leaving the vote basket in the custody of DCP Secretary General and Nyandarua Senator John Methu.

"I'll be asking you to permit me to go to other regions to consolidate my vote. I will be going to the Coast and Western to expand our influence outside the mountain," he said.

According to him, among the few things left to do moving forward towards 2027 in the vote-rich region is mobilisation of youth to register as voters.

"To continue ensuring that our young people are registering as voters. Make sure these young people are taken to the IEBC to register as voters." Gachagua pleaded with the DCP supporters.

The other assignment he said was pending was popularising the DCP party, arguing that the discussion of which party the Central region would rally behind was settled in Ol-Kalou on Thursday. He claimed that DCP's strongholds are Central, Nairobi and the Maa nation

Further, Gachagua outlined some measures which he said they should start preparing for, to guard the 2027 vote, replicating what happened in Ol-Kalou. Among the strategies are mobilising 500 youth to man large polling stations, 300 for medium-sized and 200 for small polling stations.

His last foreign trip, however, was in May this year in the United Kingdom. The 45-day sabbatical he announced last month is expected to come to an end on the 30th of this month.