Of William Ruto's tough talk and zero action on goons

President William Ruto has repeatedly directed security agencies to crack down on violent groups and criminal elements, focusing on incidents involving political hooliganism and the hijacking of public demonstrations, but his directives have not been adhered to, leaving questions on his commitment to wiping out goons or whether he was in control of the security agencies.
Yesterday, the President, for the fifth time, ordered the security forces to move expeditiously to curb the rise of criminal groups and stop criminality.
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