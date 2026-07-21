Pauline Njoroge resigns from Jubilee Party

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Pauline Njoroge resigns from the Jubilee Party. [Courtesy]

Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary Pauline Njoroge has resigned from the party and its National Executive Committee after 14 years, saying she will now dedicate herself to the Linda Mwananchi movement.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, Njoroge said her resignation takes effect immediately, bringing to an end a political journey that began in 2012 when she joined The National Alliance (TNA) as communications manager before it merged with the United Republican Party (URP) to form the Jubilee Party.

“I therefore wish to announce my resignation from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as Deputy Organising Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective today,” said Njoroge.

She said her involvement in the Linda Mwananchi movement since February convinced her that her political future lies with the platform, which she described as promoting good governance, constitutionalism, accountability, servant leadership and the rule of law.

“It is for this reason that I have made the difficult but deeply considered decision to dedicate myself fully to this cause,” explained Njoroge.

Njoroge credited her time in Jubilee with shaping her political career and thanked former President Uhuru Kenyatta for mentoring her over the years.

“I am especially grateful to the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father. He believed in me, entrusted me with responsibility and invested in my growth,” noted Njoroge.

She said serving in the party exposed her to leadership and governance experiences across Africa and internationally.

“These 14 years have been nothing short of transformational. They have shaped my thinking, sharpened my craft and given me the privilege of serving during one of the most defining political periods in our country's history,” observed Njoroge.

Njoroge also linked her decision to the broader 'WANTAM' campaign, saying it represents a push for national renewal rooted in integrity, constitutionalism and people-centred leadership.

As she exited Jubilee, she said she would remain grateful for the friendships, lessons and opportunities she gained during her time in the party while continuing to value Kenyatta's guidance.

Njoroge described Linda Mwananchi as a movement that seeks to amplify the voices of ordinary Kenyans, defend constitutionalism and human rights, and promote leadership founded on service, accountability and respect for the dignity of every citizen.