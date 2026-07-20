Political earthquake: The making of tired but defiant voters

Growing public anger is reshaping Kenya's political landscape. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Just a day after the seismic Ol Kalou by-election, where Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru of the DCP party defeated UDA's candidate by a staggering margin of nearly 30,000 votes, a wave of public anger is sweeping across Kenya.

The pattern is unmistakable: from the heartlands of Mt Kenya to Western and the Rift Valley, citizens are refusing to be bought with handouts, and making their displeasure known dramatically. What was once routine political theatre has become a series of confrontations, jeers and forced exits cutting across regions, parties and offices.