Leaders urge Ruto to increase development in Nyanza, pledge 2027 support

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Junet Mohamed during a thanksgiving ceremony in Mashuru, Kajiado County. [Courtesy, Standard]

A section of Nyanza leaders has urged President William Ruto to initiate more development projects in the region to bolster his re-election bid in the 2027 General Election.

The leaders, including Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama, said the Nyanza region stands to benefit from President Ruto’s government.

They argued that the President has demonstrated a commitment to equitable development across the country.

Speaking during a women’s empowerment programme at Migori Primary and Junior Secondary School in Suna West Sub-County, CS Mbadi dismissed claims that President Ruto had failed sections of the country.

He wondered what the President had done wrong to offend the people of the Mt Kenya region.

Mbadi rejected assertions that the Kenya Kwanza administration had neglected the region, saying the President had undertaken numerous development projects in Mt Kenya.

Mbadi also addressed claims surrounding changes in government leadership, including the replacement of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his own appointment as Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

“The replacement of a Kikuyu in the Treasury docket with a Luo is what has angered them,” Mbadi claimed, adding that opposition to the President stemmed from political rather than development issues.

He defended the government's development agenda, saying national resources were being distributed across the country to fund infrastructure projects.

“President Ruto is performing across the country. Anyone saying that Ruto is not working is not in their right sense of thinking,” he said.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said ODM would continue working with President Ruto despite criticism from political opponents.

“I heard Rigathi Gachagua saying that he parted ways with President Ruto when the President united with ODM. As ODM, we will not abandon the President. Look for another way,” he said.

He accused Gachagua of promoting tribal politics and said presidential elections are decided by voters across Kenya rather than by a single region.

“You must know that presidential voting is done across the country and not Ol Kalou alone,” he said.

Junet praised President Ruto for appointing Mbadi as Treasury CS and expressed confidence that ODM and UDA would strike a working arrangement going into the future.

“As ODM, we will unite and elect President Ruto. We will ensure that ODM and UDA form the government,” he said.

He urged the President to prioritise development projects in Nyanza, saying the region was ready to support the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“There are those being given boats, gas cookers and mattresses. The President needs to bring those things here. Bring those things here and we will vote for you in large numbers,” Junet said.

His remarks come after UDA lost to former Deputy President Gachagua’s DCP in the Ol Kalou by-election.

Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama called on residents to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We need to come out in large numbers and vote for President William Ruto in 2027. We must end the disrespect we are being shown,” Kitayama said.

He encouraged residents to acquire national identity cards and register as voters, saying the region's voting strength should be fully utilised.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita described President Ruto as a working President and urged him to concentrate development resources in regions that support his administration.

“Don't waste resources on people who are not interested in you. We are here. If there is any development project and government goodies you want to give people, bring them to Migori,” Nyamita said.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko also urged Nyanza residents to rally behind President Ruto and prepare for the next election by registering as voters.

He argued that voting patterns in parts of the country had been influenced by political grievances and predicted that President Ruto would secure a second term in 2027.

“The way I understand politics in Kenya, the Mt Kenya region has been voting against Raila because they hated him,” Governor Ayacko said.

He said the Ol Kalou by-election was a manifestation of hate and anger, adding that Mt Kenya residents would be surprised when President Ruto is sworn in for a second term.

Other leaders present at the women’s empowerment programme included Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Osogo, Suna West MP Peter Masara, Nyatike MP Tom Odege, Rongo MP Paul Abuor and Awendo MP Walter Owino, among others.