Against all odds: How Ol Kalou guarded the vote

Despite claims by the Opposition that armed men and suspected goons attacked voters in Ol Kalou, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate handed the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a crushing defeat, winning by an overwhelming margin.
DCP's Sammy Douglas Kamau emerged victorious after garnering 35,440 votes against UDA's Samuel Muchina Nyaga, who received 5,450 votes.
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