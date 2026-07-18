DCP win a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027

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The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has termed his party's resounding victory in the just-concluded Ol Kalou by-election as a preview of what awaits President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, who led a series of whistle-stop rallies in Ol Kalou yesterday, said the victory had given DCP fresh impetus to relegate President Ruto to a one-term presidency following the election of Samuel Kamau as the area's MP-elect.