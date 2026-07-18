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DCP win a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027

By Josphat Thiong'o | Jul. 18, 2026
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The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has termed his party's resounding victory in the just-concluded Ol Kalou by-election as a preview of what awaits President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, who led a series of whistle-stop rallies in Ol Kalou yesterday, said the victory had given DCP fresh impetus to relegate President Ruto to a one-term presidency following the election of Samuel Kamau as the area's MP-elect.

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Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Ol Kalou by-election President William Ruto DCP
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