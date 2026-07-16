Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sifuna removed as Deputy Minority Whip in Senate

By Fred Kagonye | Jul. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Senator  Edwin Sifuna has been removed as the Senate Deputy Minority Whip in communication made by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Thursday.

Kingi said that the Nairobi Senator would be replaced by his Migori counterpart Eddy Oketch in the changes.

The Speaker said that he received minutes from a meeting that ousted him including the a list of Senators who signed his removal petition.

"The new office holder with immediate effect is Senator Eddy Gicheru Oketch," Kingi told Senators.

The changes come amidst a letter that had been sent to Kingi by the Azimio la Umoja coalition earlier in the day which said that they had received complaints from member parties and individual Senators over a plot to interfere with its leadership in the Senate.

The letter signed by Philip Kisia alleged that a Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting had been convened by Senate Minority Whip and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina in his office at 19:30hrs.

The letter further alleged that they were not told the agenda of the meeting and their protests for the short notice which was sent at 17:45hrs were not addressed.

“Members arrived at his office only to be told that the agenda was to effect changes in the coalition leadership in the Senate by removing Senator Sifuna as Deputy Whip,” the letter reads in part.

The letter says that the meeting ended prematurely after 11 Senators voted in favour of the removal with their colleagues protesting but allege that Ole Kina did not declare the motion defeated.

Kisia said that changes in the Azimio parliamentary coalition can only be determined by the Coalition Council as per the coalition agreement.

“It’s further instructive that the ODM party whose members constitute the vast majority of the 11 members who supported the purported changes, had already resolved earlier this year to terminate their membership in the Azimio coalition,” said Kisia.

Azimio wanted Kingi to desist from acting upon the resolution pending the determination of a dispute by the Coalitions dispute resolution panel.

Sifuna’s removal comes barely a week after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) formalised his removal as the ODM Secretary-General.

In a letter, ORPP said that Sifuna’s removal process by the party’s National Executive Council complied with its constitution and the Political Parties Act.

"Upon review of the documents submitted by the party and the lack of response from Hon. Edwin Watenya Sifuna, we note that the removal of the party Secretary-General was in line with the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D, and the ODM party constitution," the letter signed by ORPP Chief Executive Offier John Lorionokou said.

Lorionokou said that his office had effected the changes.

The Nairobi Senator however challenged the ORPP decision through his legal team.

Senior Counsel Isaac Okero said that the move was a clear procedural irregularity and the changes should not be effected.

"Our client considers this action to be procedurally improper. Effecting changes to the party records violates the Political Parties Act, and our client will not hesitate to pursue the appropriate legal remedies," said the letter by Okero to ORPP.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna Azimio la Umoja Sifuna removed from ODM
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
14 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
29 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 29 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 29 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 29 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 29 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved