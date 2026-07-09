Registrar of Political Parties okays Sifuna's removal as ODM secretary general

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

The removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General has been formalised by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

In a letter, the registrar's office said that Sifuna’s removal process by the party’s National Executive Council complied with its constitution and the Political Parties Act.

"Upon review of the documents submitted by the party and the lack of response from Hon. Edwin Watenya Sifuna, we note that the removal of the party Secretary-General was in line with the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D, and the ODM party constitution," the letter signed by ORPP Chief Executive Offier John Lorionokou reads.

He added that the office made the decision after considering communication on the ODM’s NEC powers to set up and determine issues of discipline within the party.

“The office has effected the change and updated the party records.”

Sifuna through his legal team challenged the ORPP decision.

In a letter, Senior Counsel Isaac Okero said that the move was a clear procedural irregularity and the changes should not be effected.

"Our client considers this action to be procedurally improper. Effecting changes to the party records violates the Political Parties Act, and our client will not hesitate to pursue the appropriate legal remedies," the letter by Okero says.

The battle for the SG’s post began on February 11, 2026, when an NEC meeting convened in Mombasa, passed a resolution to oust Sifuna replacing him with Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo in acting capacity.

The Mombasa meeting was led by the then acting Party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and other top leaders of the party.

Sifuna challenged his removal at the ODM party Disciplinary Committee and the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

At the ODM Disciplinary Committee Sifuna did not file a response to several allegations levelled against him which included contradicting the party’s position.