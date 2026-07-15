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KHRC demands credible Ol Kalou poll as bribery, violence claims mount

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 15, 2026
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IEBC officials prepare Olkalau high school tallying center in Nyandarua where vote counting will be done for the Thursday parliamentary by elections. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ensure a credible Ol Kalou by-election amid claims of bribery, intimidation and resource misuse.

The rights body on Wednesday, July 15, called for an independent, impartial and transparent poll that reflects the will of voters in Thursday's by-election.

"The Constitution demands elections be conducted transparently, impartially and accountably," the commission said in a statement.

KHRC also asked the National Police Service (NPS) to increase security during voting while ensuring officers remain professional and impartial.

"The NPS must provide security for all, ensure all deployed officers are clearly identifiable and act promptly against perpetrators of electoral offences," the commission stated.

The organisation said the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to make political choices and participate in elections free from violence, intimidation, improper influence and corruption.

KHRC noted that all nine candidates had publicly committed to peaceful campaigns but observed that the campaign period had witnessed incidents that could undermine the credibility of the poll.

According to the commission, clashes between rival supporters have left eight people injured, damaged property and disrupted campaign activities.

KHRC also raised concerns over reports of public resources being used during the campaign period.

"We are equally concerned by credible reports that government programmes and official activities have intensified alongside political campaigns. Public resources must never be used or appear to be used to confer an electoral advantage," the commission warned.

The group called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate claims of misuse of public resources and abuse of office and hold those responsible accountable.

It also urged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to prosecute electoral offences regardless of the political status or affiliation of those involved.

"Political parties, candidates and their supporters must reject violence, intimidation, hate speech and voter bribery," the commission added.

The by-election was triggered by the death of Jubilee Party's David Kiaraho in March.

The contest has evolved into a high-stakes battle between President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which many view as an early test of political strength in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Campaigns have been marked by allegations of voter bribery, misuse of public resources and violence, concerns also raised by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

KNCHR noted that election-related unrest had spread beyond Ol Kalou into neighbouring Gilgil, raising concerns over the conduct of the by-election.

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Ol Kalou By Election Free And Fair Election Violence In Ol Kalou Elections Voter Bribery
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