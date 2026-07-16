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Sifuna and Osotsi want clarity on pay for protest victims

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 16, 2026
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L-R: Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang Nyong'o ,Edwin Sifuna& Godfrey Osotsi [File-Standard]

Two Senators have intensified pressure on the government to explain how it intends to implement the Sh2 billion compensation and reparation programme for victims of demonstration-related violence.

The push by Vihiga Senator  Godfrey Osotsi and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna comes amid concerns over transparency,  justice and continued reports of human rights violations that have been witnessed in the country in the recent past.

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Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna Godfrey Osotsi Senate Committee on Justice Human Rights
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