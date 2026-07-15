Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nyutu: State-backed intimidation tainting Ol Kalou poll

By Ronald Kipruto | Jul. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Ballot boxes and other election materials for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election are displayed at Ol Kalou Secondary School. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu has accused the government of intimidation in the Ol Kalou by-election, also faulting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for bias.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, July 15, Nyutu said the commission has not done enough to enforce the electoral code of conduct.

He cited previous by-elections in Malava, Mbeere North and Narok Town Ward, claiming the commission failed to act against alleged voter bribery, intimidation and violence involving politicians allied to the government.

"There are things that have happened that have put the credibility of IEBC into question," said Nyutu.

He explained the commission has not done enough to punish those who break the electoral process.

"It is not only Gikaria that has been bribing voters. There are so many others from the government side that have been doing it, but only action was taken against Gikaria," observed Nyutu.

He questioned what action the IEBC has taken against government officials campaigning in Ol Kalou.

"I saw Chairman Ethekon lamenting the deployment of cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries to Ol Kalou. He actually confessed that it was wrong. What action has IEBC taken over those CSs and PSs?" asked Nyutu.

He called for massive civic education ahead of next year's general election, saying voters need to be empowered not to be lured by projects they deserve as a right.

"Some parties use the grievances of the mwananchi to advance their own interests, but when they are approached by the government and reach an agreement, they forget the very people they claimed to represent," added Nyutu.

He further called out other members of parliament who are actively campaigning, noting they have neglected their constituencies to inspect and roll out projects in Ol Kalou.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Kiaraho.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, July 16, a contest a public interest activist has separately petitioned the IEBC to postpone over alleged violence, voter intimidation, bribery and misuse of state resources.

The race has evolved into a high-stakes contest between President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance and the Democracy for the Citizens Party led by his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and is widely regarded as one of the costliest constituency campaigns in recent history.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon has himself acknowledged the pattern Nyutu describes.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Pre-Election Dispute Resolution Report, Ethekon lamented claims of massive voter bribery and the use of State machinery to influence voters, and warned the commission could disqualify culpable candidates.

He said the commission had witnessed voter bribery, night campaigning and violence that had led to one death, and confirmed the commission had noted Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries campaigning in the constituency.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Murang'a Senator on Ol Kalou by-election Joe Nyutu IEBC July 16 by-election
.

Latest Stories

State repeating costly errors of secrecy, debts in SGR extension to Malaba
State repeating costly errors of secrecy, debts in SGR extension to Malaba
Business
By Macharia Kamau
59 mins ago
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
National
By David Odongo
59 mins ago
Safaricom, KPC receipts to push Kenya's forex reserves to 7-month high - CBK
Business
By Brian Ngugi
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intergrity of Ol Kalou by-election under scrutiny as voters head to the ballot
By Ndung’u Gachane 59 mins ago
Intergrity of Ol Kalou by-election under scrutiny as voters head to the ballot
Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh 59 mins ago
Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists
Over 1,000 police officers deployed in Ol Kalou amid fears of election malpractice
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 59 mins ago
Over 1,000 police officers deployed in Ol Kalou amid fears of election malpractice
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
By David Odongo 59 mins ago
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved