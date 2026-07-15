Nyutu: State-backed intimidation tainting Ol Kalou poll

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Ballot boxes and other election materials for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election are displayed at Ol Kalou Secondary School. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu has accused the government of intimidation in the Ol Kalou by-election, also faulting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for bias.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, July 15, Nyutu said the commission has not done enough to enforce the electoral code of conduct.

He cited previous by-elections in Malava, Mbeere North and Narok Town Ward, claiming the commission failed to act against alleged voter bribery, intimidation and violence involving politicians allied to the government.

"There are things that have happened that have put the credibility of IEBC into question," said Nyutu.

He explained the commission has not done enough to punish those who break the electoral process.

"It is not only Gikaria that has been bribing voters. There are so many others from the government side that have been doing it, but only action was taken against Gikaria," observed Nyutu.

He questioned what action the IEBC has taken against government officials campaigning in Ol Kalou.

"I saw Chairman Ethekon lamenting the deployment of cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries to Ol Kalou. He actually confessed that it was wrong. What action has IEBC taken over those CSs and PSs?" asked Nyutu.

He called for massive civic education ahead of next year's general election, saying voters need to be empowered not to be lured by projects they deserve as a right.

"Some parties use the grievances of the mwananchi to advance their own interests, but when they are approached by the government and reach an agreement, they forget the very people they claimed to represent," added Nyutu.

He further called out other members of parliament who are actively campaigning, noting they have neglected their constituencies to inspect and roll out projects in Ol Kalou.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Kiaraho.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, July 16, a contest a public interest activist has separately petitioned the IEBC to postpone over alleged violence, voter intimidation, bribery and misuse of state resources.

The race has evolved into a high-stakes contest between President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance and the Democracy for the Citizens Party led by his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and is widely regarded as one of the costliest constituency campaigns in recent history.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon has himself acknowledged the pattern Nyutu describes.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Pre-Election Dispute Resolution Report, Ethekon lamented claims of massive voter bribery and the use of State machinery to influence voters, and warned the commission could disqualify culpable candidates.

He said the commission had witnessed voter bribery, night campaigning and violence that had led to one death, and confirmed the commission had noted Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries campaigning in the constituency.