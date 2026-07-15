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Too little too late: Ol Kalou's chilling dress rehearsal for 2027

By Juliet Omelo | Jul. 15, 2026
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 IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

Tomorrow, Ol Kalou residents go to the polls to select their next MP. Whereas the election would not ordinarily be high-stakes as it has turned out to be, massive voter bribery, intimidation, property destruction, and cutthroat competition between government and UDA supporters versus the opposition led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, have been witnessed in the run-up to the election.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalau IEBC Douglas Kanja Erastus Ethekon
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