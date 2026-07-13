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PS Omollo urges churches to reject divisive politics, promote peace

By Rodgers Otiso | Jul. 13, 2026
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Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says the church plays a critical role in fostering harmony within communities. [File, Standard]

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called on churches to remain sanctuaries of peace and unity.

Speaking during service at St Pascal Catholic Church in Chiga, Homa Bay County, on Sunday, PS Omollo, who was accompanied by ODM leader Oburu Oginga, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and other leaders, urged religious leaders to safeguard the sanctity of church pulpits by ensuring they are used to promote peace, unity and national cohesion rather than political intolerance and divisive rhetoric.

The PS said the church plays a critical role in shaping societal values, nurturing responsible citizens and fostering harmony within communities and it has a responsibility to speak out against misinformation, hatred and actions that threaten the country's unity.

"Let us not desecrate our churches by allowing platforms meant for spiritual nourishment to be used to spread division and hatred. The Church must continue standing for truth, peace and unity," said Dr Omollo.

He observed that Kenya's progress depends on leaders and citizens embracing inclusivity while rejecting politics that seek to divide communities along ethnic, regional and political lines.

"Every Kenyan deserves an equal opportunity to succeed regardless of where they come from," he said.

The PS commended the Catholic Church for its longstanding contribution to national development through investments in education, healthcare and social services, describing it as one of the Government's strongest partners in advancing the well-being of communities across the country.

He explained that church-sponsored schools, hospitals and community programmes have continued to complement Government efforts in improving access to essential services while promoting moral values among citizens.

"I call leaders at all levels to prioritise service delivery and development over divisive politics since the country's future depends on maintaining peace, stability and national cohesion," he said.

Omollo urged Kenyans to continue working together in building a united and prosperous nation, adding that development can only thrive in an environment where citizens respect one another and embrace their shared identity as Kenyans.

The PS lauded President William Ruto's administration for pursuing an inclusive development agenda aimed at ensuring that all regions of the country benefit from government programmes and projects regardless of political affiliation. 

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Related Topics

Church In Kenya Interior PS Raymond Omollo Kenya's Political Intolerance Divisive Politics
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