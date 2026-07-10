Cash, mattresses, boats, shoes: Inside the high-stakes battle for Ol Kalou by-election

The government's generosity towards residents of Ol Kalou has increased dramatically during the ongoing campaigns, even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has threatened to postpone the by-election over alleged breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct.
The commission says it has received disturbing reports from the constituency, including violent confrontations between rival supporters, late-night campaigns, destruction of campaign materials and the mobilisation of gangs.
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