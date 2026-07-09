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Hinga Slams Opposition Talk of Scrapping Affordable Housing Program as Nonsense

By Jacob Ochiro | Jul. 9, 2026
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Principal Secretary in charge of Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga has once again come to the defense of the Affordable Housing program saying that those opposed to it are bankrupt of ideas.

Speaking in Kisumu county on Wednesday during the Groundbreaking of Baby Pendo Park in the company of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, PS Hinga trashed that talk labelling it as nonsensical and selfish from the leaders.

“Some of the people that are lying and telling our people not to buy those houses because when they form Government they shall take those houses away washindwe kabisa.” Hinga said.

PS Hinga bemoaned the fact that he has numerous court cases because of the Kenya Kwanza flagship program.

“We have so many idlers and haters. Right now I have over 85 cases that I am defending. This morning I was supposed to be in court to be sentenced for contempt.” he complained.

The PS added that the program is not a favor to the poor Kenyan citizens but a right enshrined in the constitution in Article 43.

He argued that some of those leaders are not fighting for the rights of Kenyan citizens. The visibly frustrated PS also criticized Kenyans for giving an ear to the opposition adding that they have been fed lies until the lies have become gospel truth to them.

“When someone says that we shall take these houses and we shall demolish some of them and you are shouting then there’s a problem somewhere. They want you to stay here.” he said.

The united opposition has mentioned in the past a couple of times that if they win the 2027 General election, they would abolish the program.

According to the PS the Government is investing 44.1B shillings in Kisumu in construction of Affordable housing units, 26 Markets and 10 institutional housing units.

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Related Topics

Charles Hinga Housing and Urban Development Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o 2027 General election
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