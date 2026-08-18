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Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 18, 2026
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CS Treasury John Mbadi grilled by members over the legibility of public participation used regarding the importation of condemned raw sugar by MSRL when he appeared before the National Assembly's Trade Committee. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya's public debt has crossed the Sh13 trillion mark for the first time, official figures show, as President William Ruto's government enters an election year with debt servicing consuming nearly three-quarters of revenue.

The latest Central Bank of Kenya weekly bulletin shows public and publicly guaranteed debt stood at Sh13.011 trillion at the end of June 2026, up from Sh8.7 trillion when President William Ruto took office in September 2022, an increase of roughly Sh4.3 trillion in just four years.

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Public Debt President William Ruto Central Bank of Kenya Debt Default
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