NCCK urges NCIC to step up peace efforts ahead of the 2027 General Election

Audio By Vocalize

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to urgently strengthen measures aimed at safeguarding peace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a consultative meeting between the two organizations, NCCK cautioned against underestimating the risks associated with an election in which a sitting president is seeking re-election, warning that such contests have historically been marked by heightened political tensions and violence.

"Traditionally, incumbency elections have been marked by intense polarization, heavy electioneering, and violence before, during and after the polls, as was the case in 1992, 1997, 2007 and 2017," said NCCK Secretary General Rev. Canon Chris Kinyanjui.

"If this trend holds, then we can expect the 2027 elections to potentially be brutally violent," he added.

To curb rising political tensions, the NCCK urged the NCIC to establish a hate speech and incitement monitoring and rapid response mechanism to collect evidence and facilitate the prosecution of offenders, regardless of their political affiliation.

The council also called on the Commission to work closely with community peace committees to identify and prosecute financiers of politically sponsored gangs and violence.

NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr. Kepha Omae welcomed the proposals, commending the NCCK for its continued contribution to national peacebuilding and cohesion.

"We would like to partner with you in the different peace and cohesion initiatives, including the Uwiano Platform and the Amani Conference," Bishop Omae said.

He further proposed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions to formalize their collaboration.

The Commission said the recommendations are consistent with its mandate and pledged to continue strengthening initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence.

It also announced plans to launch a Peace Pledge during the upcoming Amani Conference, where political leaders will be invited to commit to peaceful campaigns and responsible conduct.

The meeting comes amid growing concern over incidents of political violence, hate speech, ethnic profiling and intolerance as the country edges closer to the 2027 polls.

On January 25, 2026, suspected goons disrupted a church service at ACK Witima Parish in Othaya, Nyeri County, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was attending.

The attackers reportedly fired live rounds and lobbed tear gas into the church, forcing worshippers to flee.

The incident left several congregants traumatized and caused extensive damage, including the burning of Gachagua's vehicle and vandalism of other vehicles in his entourage.

On June 12, 2026, another group of suspected hired goons stormed All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi and disrupted a civil society public accountability forum on the 2026/27 national budget. The attackers allegedly assaulted participants, robbed attendees and destroyed property.

More recently, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was attacked by suspected goons at a restaurant in Kisumu, leaving him hospitalized.

Political rhetoric has also come under scrutiny. During a title deed issuance event in Mombasa presided over by President William Ruto, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar blamed "Kenya's founding father and his son" for historical land injustices at the Coast.

Critics argued that the remarks unfairly targeted the Mt. Kenya community and risked inflaming ethnic tensions.

The recent incidents have heightened concerns over political intolerance and renewed calls for stronger action by institutions mandated to promote national cohesion and prevent election-related violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.