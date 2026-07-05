Government targets public officers in Sh6.2 B payroll fraud crackdown

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Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku. [Courtesy]

The government will begin taking action against public officers implicated in the manipulation of the public service payroll after an audit uncovered suspected fraud amounting to Sh6.2 billion.

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has announced.

Speaking during a church service at the Methodist Church of Kenya, Tharaka Synod, in Marimanti, Tharaka Nithi County, Ruku said the government would on Tuesday unveil measures targeting human resource managers found to have tampered with the government payroll system.

The CS said the crackdown follows a Cabinet directive ordering the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the alleged payroll manipulation, which is believed to have caused massive losses to taxpayers.

"We have very strict instructions from the President on how the public service should operate and to ensure that no public funds are lost through salaries and other emoluments as a result of payroll manipulation,” said Ruku.

The suspected fraud was uncovered during an audit conducted by the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes as part of ongoing reforms aimed at eliminating ghost workers and strengthening accountability in the public service.

Ruku said those found culpable would face legal action, stressing that President William Ruto's administration would not tolerate the misuse of public funds.

“We must actualize Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which provide for the national values and principles of governance and public service," he said.

The government has in recent years intensified efforts to clean up the public service payroll through staff audits, digitisation of human resource records and biometric verification exercises aimed at eliminating fraudulent salary payments and ghost workers.

Successive audit reports by the Auditor-General have repeatedly flagged irregular payments, payroll inconsistencies and weak human resource controls across various ministries, departments and agencies, prompting calls for stricter oversight and prosecution of those responsible.

Beyond the payroll reforms, Ruku assured Kenyans that the government was prepared to respond to any emergencies arising from the forecast El Niño rains and other extreme weather events.

"We are ready for any eventuality, and the government is prepared to take care of all Kenyans in case of any emergency," he said.

He said the appointment of Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki had given the region a unique opportunity to advance its development priorities.

"There are issues that we, as the Eastern region, need to examine keenly. We are fortunate that the President chose our son, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, as the Deputy President, and that alone is reason enough to support the President for a second term," Ruku said.

He also criticized some leaders from Mt Kenya West, accusing them of overlooking the development needs of neighbouring regions.

"Some of these leaders from Mt Kenya West have eaten and their bellies are full, but they should not show us their full bellies when some of our people are still hungry. Ukikula ukishiba, funika tumbo," he said.

Ruku argued that Mt Kenya East has historically lagged behind in key development indicators despite supporting national governments since independence.

"Our work has been to push others, even in terms of development, since independence. It is now their turn to support us," he said.

The CS claimed available data shows disparities in electricity connectivity, road infrastructure, water supply and other public investments between Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West.

"The people of Mt Kenya West are free to leave the government if they wish, but we in Mt Kenya East and the Eastern region will not abandon this government," he said.