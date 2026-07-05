Ruto warns against tribal politics, empty rhetoric

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President William Ruto during the New African Financial Architecture for Development on June 30, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has criticized leaders whom he accused of using abusive language to stir ethnic divisions.

Ruto defended his administration's development record, urging Kenyans to reject divisive politics and instead judge leaders by their ability to deliver tangible results.

Speaking at Full Gospel Church in Gatunduri, Embu, during a church service on Sunday, Ruto said his administration will not sit back and watch politicians divide the country along tribal lines.

"Tribalism divides us and weakens us. Those using abuse to divide Kenyans are stupid without brains. This cannot move any country," he said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to scrutinize those seeking elective office by examining their development agenda rather than listening to political rhetoric.

"I am urging you that whoever is looking for a leadership position should be vetted. He should not just come with rhetoric. We want to know their plans. This is why the country has been dragging backwards," he said.

The Head of State said his government would remain focused on implementing development programmes despite criticism from political opponents.

"We have many who are making a lot of noise that we are used to, but Kenyans can differentiate between those making rhetoric and those who can deliver for them," President Ruto said.

Ruto said his administration would continue working with leaders across the political divide but ruled out politics based on tribalism, insults and hate speech.

"We will continue to collaborate, but I will stand firm. I will not allow divisive politics on tribal lines, insults and hate. It will not happen. Nobody will be allowed to divide the country on tribal lines," he said.

Ruto used the occasion to highlight what he described as key achievements of the Kenya Kwanza administration since taking office in 2022.

He cited the rollout of the Hustler Fund, the Affordable Housing Programme, construction of modern markets and university hostels, saying the projects had created about 700,000 jobs for Kenyans.

"We began with the Hustler Fund. Now we are doing affordable housing, markets and hostels for colleges. We have also availed 700,000 jobs in those projects," he said.

On healthcare, the President defended the implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying more than 31 million Kenyans had already registered under the new health insurance scheme.

He also said the government had stabilized education funding, ensuring schools and universities receive adequate financial support.

"We have streamlined education, and now schools and universities are funded well," he said.

The President further announced progress in establishing the National Infrastructure Fund, saying it would finance strategic investments in electricity generation, irrigation dams and road construction.

According to Ruto, the government has mobilized Sh350 billion for the fund through investments, including resources from Kenya Pipeline Company and Safaricom shares.

"The fund will enable us to have enough power supply for domestic, industrial and technology needs. Additionally, it will help us build more dams for irrigation and improve road infrastructure," he said.

The President assured Kenyans that his administration would safeguard peace and stability, insisting that the country would not descend into chaos despite heightened political activity.

"I want to assure you that there will be no chaos in the country. We shall have peace, our children will go to school and the country will move forward," he said.

Ruto also dismissed critics who have questioned his leadership, saying he remains confident in his political experience and development record.

"Some people are saying they will teach me politics. A one-term MP, how will you teach me politics? I have been around for a while. I know how to campaign with my track record. Those making noise can continue. I will soldier on, building markets and infrastructure across the country," the President said.