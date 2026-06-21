Wetang'ula urges Kenyans to reject tribal politics

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula. [File]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has called on Kenyans to reject tribal politics and embrace national unity, saying the country's future depends on leaders and citizens putting the national interest above ethnic and political considerations.

Speaking in Likoni, Mombasa County, during a fundraiser for the Salute Community-Based Organization (CBO), Wetang'ula said Kenya's progress would only be achieved through unity, peaceful coexistence, and respect for democratic competition.

"Kenya is bigger than any individual, and leadership comes from God. Our focus must remain on uniting the country as we work towards becoming a first-world nation," he said.

He stressed that all communities in Kenya are equal and cautioned against attempts to divide the country along tribal lines.

"There are no small or big tribes in Kenya. Every community has a right to lead this nation. We must practice good hygiene in politics where we compete vigorously during elections, but once the results are out, we embrace one another and work together for the common good," he said.

Wetang'ula also condemned the growing trend of politicians allegedly sponsoring violence and disorder through hired gangs, warning that such actions threaten the country's hard-earned peace and stability.

"There is an unfortunate trend where politicians are hiring goons to disrupt our hard-earned peace. We must tell them off. If they want goons, let them hire their own sons and daughters, not innocent children of this country," he said.

The speaker praised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for placing the country's interests ahead of personal political ambitions following the 2022 general election.

"We fought in 2022, but once the political contest was over, Raila demonstrated that Kenya was bigger than any individual. That spirit of putting the country first contributed to the birth of the broad-based government, which created opportunities for leaders from across the political divide to serve the nation," he said.

Wetang'ula emphasized that peace, respect, and national cohesion must prevail across the country regardless of political affiliations.

"We must ensure there is respect, tranquility, and calm across the country. Political competition should never be allowed to undermine our unity as a people," he added.

On the economy, the speaker expressed optimism about Kenya's future, saying the country was on a path toward sustained growth and prosperity.

He credited President William Ruto's administration with laying the groundwork for economic transformation, while noting that Kenya's democratic institutions had continued to mature over the years.

"This country has made significant strides. Previous presidents have served their constitutional terms and handed over power peacefully. There are those who believe that if they are not in power, then the country lacks leadership. Kenya belongs to all of us, and every community has an equal right to produce leaders," he said.

Wetang'ula made the remarks while presiding over a fundraiser held at the invitation of Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

The event sought to raise funds for the purchase of a bus for the Salute CBO, a move expected to enhance the organization's outreach and development activities.

He described community-driven initiatives as critical engines of inclusive growth, saying they help transform lives and strengthen local economies.

He reserved special praise for the women leading and participating in the organization, noting that their dedication reflected the vital role women continue to play in advancing social and economic development.

"It is inspiring to see women at the forefront of this noble cause. Across Kenya, women have consistently demonstrated that when they are empowered economically and socially, they become catalysts for positive change within their families and communities," he said.

Wetang'ula added that supporting women-led initiatives was not only an investment in individual households but also in the country's broader development agenda.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi joined Wetang’ula in calls to end tribal politics in the Country, arguing the Coast Region will never rally behind leaders who entrench ethnicity.

"The Coast is a cosmopolitan region. That alone gives us the region to support the broad-based Government. Kenyan has made several strides in the fight against the archaic system of dividing her people against each other,” Kingi said.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho thanked President Ruto for ensuring that all Kenyans were treated in equal terms.

"For years, our people have been ignored both economically and politically. For the first time, we have stood firm and agreed that we can also lead. This is our time to make this Country great," said Joho.

Ms Mboko thanked Wetang’ula for his mentorship, saying she will reciprocate the good deeds at the right time.

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