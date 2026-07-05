Aladwa defends Interior PS Omollo over abduction claims

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Makadara MP and Nairobi ODM Chairman George Aladwa defends Interior PS Raymond Omollo at a press brief on July 4, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Makadara MP and Nairobi ODM Chairman George Aladwa has come to the defence of Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo following criticism over his recent remarks dismissing claims that the government is involved in the abduction of activists.

Aladwa described the criticism directed at the Principal Secretary as "unfortunate, misleading and driven more by politics than by facts," saying Omollo had spoken in his official capacity as a senior government official with oversight of key aspects of the country's internal security.

"Dr. Omollo spoke from his position as a senior government official with direct oversight of key aspects of the country's security architecture," Aladwa said.

He argued that the PS's remarks should not be deliberately distorted to advance partisan interests or inflame public emotions.

"If the media is genuinely interested in establishing the truth, it has both the constitutional freedom and the professional obligation to investigate, verify facts and present balanced reporting. Journalism should be guided by evidence, fairness and accuracy, not sensational headlines, selective framing or the profiling of public officers," he said.

The Nairobi ODM chairman said while the media plays a vital role in strengthening democracy, it must exercise that responsibility carefully, particularly on matters touching on national security.

"It should promote peace, national cohesion and public confidence in institutions, especially on matters touching on national security.

Irresponsible reporting has the potential to inflame tension and undermine the very institutions tasked with protecting Kenyans.

Where criminal acts occur, they must be investigated through the appropriate legal and constitutional processes rather than exploited for political mileage," he added.

Aladwa further warned against what he termed the demonisation of public officers without evidence.

"It is irresponsible to demonise dedicated public servants simply because they decline to endorse unverified allegations or politically convenient narratives," he said.

His remarks come days after Dr. Omollo, speaking during an induction programme for newly appointed Deputy County Commissioners, dismissed allegations that the government is behind the recent disappearance of activists.

He maintained that enforced disappearances are not a policy of President William Ruto's administration, arguing that such incidents were more prevalent under the previous government.

He further claimed that some reported abduction cases had been fabricated, alleging that certain individuals had voluntarily gone into hiding before later resurfacing.

Omollo added that security agencies handled recent demonstrations within the law, saying those arrested during the protests were processed through the courts rather than subjected to enforced disappearances.

The government's position has, however, attracted criticism from human rights organisations and families of missing activists, who continue to demand independent investigations into alleged disappearances reported during and after the June 25 demonstrations.

Several activists, including Julius Kamau, Davis Lichuma, Michael Ngigi and Ezekiel Kyama Nzyoki, have alleged security agents unlawfully detained them and later released them after days incommunicado.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched investigations into allegations of unlawful detention, torture and excessive use of force linked to the protests.

The government has consistently denied any involvement, with both the Interior Ministry and the National Police Service maintaining that anyone reported missing should be reported through established legal channels to facilitate investigations.