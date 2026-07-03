'We do not abduct people,' NPS says amid claims

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Police keep vigil in Nairobi CBD during the Matatu strike over fuel prices in May 2026. [Boniface Okendo]

The National Police Service (NPS) has rejected allegations linking its officers to abductions, describing the claims as false and unsupported by evidence.

In a press statement, the service said it had noted the continued circulation of allegations connecting police officers to abduction cases, but maintained that its officers operate within the law.

“The Service categorically rejects these claims. They are false, misleading, and unsupported by any credible evidence,” the statement said.

The police said its mandate remains focused on maintaining law and order, preventing and detecting crime, protecting lives and property and arresting suspects in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

According to the statement, all arrests are officially documented and processed through established legal procedures.

“The NPS does not abduct people. Its mandate is unequivocal: to maintain law and order, prevent and detect crime, protect life and property, and arrest suspects strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law,” the statement added.

The service further stated that it was not involved in any abductions and said no police station was holding individuals reported missing or alleged to have been abducted.

“Furthermore, the Service confirms that it is not involved in any abductions, and no police station is currently holding any person reported or alleged to have been abducted,” the statement said.

According to NPS, missing persons or alleged abductions are investigated, and some investigations have established that certain disappearances were staged.

“In some instances, investigations have established that disappearances were staged with the intent to mislead the public or undermine confidence in the Service,” it stated.

The remarks come in the backdrop of various cases reported by civil societies and families who have been tracing their loved ones in vain.