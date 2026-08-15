Health summit 2026 and Duale's icing on cake

A press briefing dubbed ‘ask your government anything on healthcare’ in Nairobi last Tuesday offered critical reflections on the role of journalists in advancing public health.
The forum was a prelude to the August 18 Kenya Health Summit 2026, where the government hopes to build consensus on a roadmap for ‘what’s next’ for the sector as Vision 2060 kicks in.
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