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Health summit 2026 and Duale's icing on cake

By Mark Oloo | Aug. 15, 2026
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Health CS Aden Duale

A press briefing dubbed ‘ask your government anything on healthcare’ in Nairobi last Tuesday offered critical reflections on the role of journalists in advancing public health.

The forum was a prelude to the August 18 Kenya Health Summit 2026, where the government hopes to build consensus on a roadmap for ‘what’s next’ for the sector as Vision 2060 kicks in.

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Kenya Health Summit 2026 Vision 2060 Aden Duale Ministry of Health
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